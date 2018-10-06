Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Germany to help restore Oont Kadal bridge

Germany will help in the restoration and preservation and of the 17th century Oont Kadal (camel-hump) bridge over the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The Oont Kadal is a stone masonry bridge which was built in the late 1670s during the rule of the Mughals. Despite its importance and heritage, the bridge is currently in ruins. Over the decades, its structure has suffered severe deterioration. On October 1, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) signed a project carrying a grant of `32 lakh with the German Embassy in New Delhi for the bridge’s preservation and restoration. The project will; be the third for the collaboration of the J&K chapter of INTACH and the German embassy. Earlier, the collaboration restored the ceiling of the Black Pavilion in the Shalimar Garden as well as a monastery in Ladakh. The restoration will enhance focus on the significance of the Dal Lake in global and natural heritage, said INTACH officials.

Policeman arrested for stealing from ATMs

A police constable was arrested earlier this week for his involvement in a string of at least 11 ATM robberies in Kashmir. The accused, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, is a suspended constable with the state police and after his arrest, he was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The police had launched an investigation into the robberies and CCTV footage led them to Ajaz. A detailed examination of the CCTV footgae was instituted during which the suspect was identified, according to the police. The robberies had caused concern among the locals. The accused has been shifted to the Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. A initial case lodged in connection with the matter had been filed under sections 420 and 320 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Night flights yet to start at Srinagar airport

Night flight operations at Srinagar Airport are yet to take-off despite the completion of a successful test run in August. The test run was carried out to assess the feasibility of night-time operations at the airport and to gauge operational issues. The airport received clearance for the operations, and airport authorities had planned a formal launch from August 15. The infrastructure and equipment needed was also in place according to officials familiar with the matter. However, they said airlines are hesitant in operating night flights from the airport. The officials added that talks were currently underway with a private airline but no consensus had been reached so far.

Qayoom elected Kashmir Bar prez for 20th time

Senior lawyer Mian Abdul Qayoom has been re-elected as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court Bar Association. This wil be the 20th time Qayoom takes office. He was first elected as president of the Bar Association in 1986. Since then, he has been re-elected every time except during periods when he was in jail or did not contest the elections. In 2017, Qayoom defeated another senior lawyer Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga by a margin of 222 votes. This time however, Qayoom won unopposed. He had been summoned last year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and had been questioned in a militancy funding case. The agency then issued a clean chit.

