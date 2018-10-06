Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav has to vacate his deputy chief minister bungalow: Patna HC

His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was health and environment minister in the 20-month grand alliance government, had vacated his ministerial bungalow in February this year.

Published: 06th October 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: In a jolt to Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Patna High Court on Saturday asked him to vacate the bungalow that was allotted to him when he was deputy chief minister in the erstwhile Grand Alliance government.

While Yadav and RJD’s leaders and workers rejoiced over the bail granted to him and his mother, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, by Delhi’s Patiala House court in the IRCTC tender scam case on Saturday, the HC order came as a shock for them.

Yadav, who is the younger son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, had been persistently refusing to vacate the spacious government bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg in Patna that was allotted to him as deputy chief minister. He had approached the HC with a writ petition against an eviction order issued by the building construction department.

Justice Jyoti Sharan of the HC ruled that the government’s order to Yadav to vacate the bungalow was justified as the premises are earmarked for serving deputy chief ministers. Since Yadav is no longer the deputy chief minister, he has to vacate the premises and move to the accommodation already allotted to him as Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said the HC order.

Days after the grand alliance government fell on July 26, 2017 when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) dumped RJD and Congress to ally with BJP again, the building construction department had issued the 12 former ministers from RJD and four from Congress to vacate the bungalows.

Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was health and environment minister in the 20-month grand alliance government, had vacated his ministerial bungalow in February this year after refusing to do so for months.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government had rejected Tejashwi’s requests to either let him retain the 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow or to move to the 1, Polo Road bungalow, where present deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP has been residing.

“Tejashwi Yadav’s insistence on retaining the 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow proves that he joined politics to enjoy the fruits of office, not to serve the people. now he has no other option except vacating the bungalow,” said senior BJP leader and MLA Sanjay Tiger.

RJD leaders said they would decide on the next course of action after perusing the HC order. “The HC had put a stay on the eviction order a few months ago and allowed Tejashwi to retain the bungalow. What change in law came about in these months that led to such an order from the court?” asked RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari.

“Behind Tejashwi’s insistence on retaining the 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow, situated close to Nitish Kumar’s official residence at 1, Anne Marg, is the fact that he had spent nearly Rs 70 crore of government funds on its renovation just weeks before the grand alliance government fell,” said an RJD insider.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav RJD Patna HC Tejashwi Yadav bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices