WATCH | Modi shows Putin rendition of Gandhi's favourite bhajan by Russian artiste

In the clip, Putin can be seen looking at the video of the devotional song with keen interest.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin

PM Narendra Modi, right, hugs Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting in New Delhi. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday showed Russian President Vladimir Putin a video of a rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To' by a Russian artiste on a mobile phone - a gesture that reflected the close friendship between the two leaders.

A clip of Modi showing the video to Putin, during the lunch hosted by the prime minister for the Russian president, was posted by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

In the clip, Putin can be seen looking at the video of the devotional song with keen interest.

Kumar also posted a video of the rendition of 'Vaishnav Jan To' by Russian artiste Sati Kazanova released as part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

'Vaishnav Jan To' has gone global with artistes from more than 124 countries contributing musically in paying homage to Gandhi through the 'bhajan'.

On the 149th birth anniversary of the Mahatma earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi launched a medley version of the popular 'bhajan' by artistes from over 40 countries, during the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference here.

