Home Nation

2019 Lok Sabha poll: VVPATs for all 10.6 lakh polling stations, says Election Commission

The poll panel said it is consistently reviewing the status of production and supply of EVMs and VVPATs by the public sector units.

Published: 07th October 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

VVPATs (Image used for representational purpose only)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Assuring timely allocation of electronic voting machines (EVM) for the 2019 general elections, the Election Commission on Sunday said it was in the process of ensuring allocation of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for over 10 lakh polling stations.

The mandatory First Level Checks and training to District Officers are being ensured to meet the requirement of 100 per cent VVPATs across approximately 10.6 lakh polling stations for the Lok Sabha Election in 2019, it said.

ALSO READ: Election Commission announces poll dates for Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

With around 22.3 lakh ballot Units, 16.3 lakh control units and nearly 17.3 lakh VVPATs to be used for the forthcoming elections, the poll panel said it is consistently reviewing the status of production and supply of EVMs and VVPATs by the public sector units.

The poll panel on September 26 had said that it has enhanced the requirement of additional VVPATs from 125 per cent to 135 per cent considering the trend of failure rate of the machines in past elections, besides adopting improved hardware for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VVPAT EVM Election Commission 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated