Home Nation

Centre mulls child protection policy for shelter homes

The Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry is set to come up with a new child protection policy for shelter homes across India that will fix accountability of all authorities involved.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

shelter home

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry is set to come up with a new child protection policy for shelter homes across India that will fix accountability of all authorities involved.

The development comes in the wake of recent instances of sexual abuse of minor girls at shelter homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Sources in the WCD Ministry said that it had earlier come up with the guidelines drafted by the NGO Childline in 2013 before the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 came into being, but they were only a “wish list”.

“Through the new guidelines, we want to ensure accountability so that when things go wrong, people in certain positions are answerable and there is more sense of responsibility in dayto- day functioning. We are looking at defining responsibilities of each stakeholder, including district magistrates and child welfare committees for the purpose,” said a top official in the ministry.

The ministry will submit on October 8 the revised policy in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a case on Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shelter homes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices