Home Nation

Failure of alliance talks in states to have no bearing on Lok Sabha poll alliance: Congress

Polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held between November 12 and December 7.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress said Sunday the collapse of its seat-sharing talks with the BSP for the upcoming state polls will not affect attempts to forge a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) of opposition parties against the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, however, asserted that the party's leadership had gone with its state units' assessment of the prevailing ground situation, and how many seats it could part with for likely allies.

It is believed that the alliance talks between the two parties fell through as the Congress was unwilling to cede as many seats in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as sought by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held between November 12 and December 7 in what may be a virtual semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the five states on December 11.

"State units are better aware of the ground situation than the central leadership. They took a decision and the central leadership accepted it," Khera told reporters.

He, however, added that this fallout should not be linked to talks for forging a grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

"It should not be confused with attempts to forge a 'mahagathbandhan' that is meant for the Lok Sabha polls," Khera said.

The Congress' bid to insulate attempts for a larger alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 came after BSP supremo Mayawati's sharp attack at it following the announcement that she would not join hands with the main opposition party in the poll-bound states.

At a press conference, Khera also criticised Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for his reported remarks blaming parties other than the BJP and the PDP for the fraught situation in the valley.

Governors appointed by this government, a reference to the Modi dispensation, often forget that they should not engage in partisan politics, especially in a sensitive state like this where he has to work to take everybody along, Khera said.

This is not in the interests of Kashmir, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha election Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated