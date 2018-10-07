Fight is between vote and growth politics, says PM Modi in Ajmer

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: At a massive rally in Ajmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came out all guns blazing on Saturday to attack the Congress in Rajasthan where the ruling BJP is up against a strong anti-incumbency wave.

In the rally scheduled to mark the culmination of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Gaurav Rath Yatra’, Modi said those involved in “petty politics” for votes should not be allowed to enter any state.

“It is up to the people to choose between vote and growth politics,” he said, making a direct comparison between the Congress and the BJP. Rajasthan votes on December 7 and the result will be out on December 11.

“People who enjoy such politics are the ones who create divide between Hindu and Muslims, and castes and communities. They have a mind-set to take advantage of sensitive situations by pitting one against another. The entire system has been ruined. After 60 years, the country has started progressing in the right direction. You should not let them come back,” Modi told the massive crowds.

Given Rajasthan’s long-standing link with the armed forces, the PM targeted the Congress for doubting the surgical strikes on Pakistan.

“The surgical strikes were a valiant effort by our soldiers. Every Indian is proud of our jawans, but what’s wrong with the Congress that it can’t even identify this achievement? They are stooping so low just for politics,” he said.

The PM targeted Congress leaders, saying they were only concerned about appeasing its central leadership. “Vasundhra ji told me that not once did she see the opposition leaders in the Vidhan Sabha and not once did they raise any constructive criticism. I told her that they never do it in any state. They only know how to pray to one family.

For us, the only family is the 7.5 crore people of Rajasthan,” he said. Modi sought the people’s support for Raje, who is seeking another term as the CM. “After running the government for five years, she has gone to the people to give breakdown of the expenses, which is commendable.”