Home Nation

Four killed, five injured as shuttering of under-construction building collapses in Noida

The incident occurred at the BPTP 'Capital City' in the morning when a tractor-trolley carrying sand reportedly hit the shuttering.

Published: 07th October 2018 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Four labourers were killed and five more severely injured when temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction multi-storey private building on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway collapsed Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at private real estate firm BPTP's 18-storey 'Capital City' in Sector 94 when the shuttering (temporary fixtures built of iron) came crashing down in the morning, the police said.

A police official said prima facie, it appears that the shuttering was hit by a tractor-trolley carrying construction material, which led to the incident but the cause is yet to be ascertained.

"Nine people were injured when the shuttering of the building collapsed.

Four of them have died, while five others have been hospitalised," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 39 police station, under whose jurisdiction the building is located, police said. The deceased have been identified as tractor-troller driver Naushad and workers Karan, Vijaypal and Ramvijay, they said.

The injured, Ajay, Shadaab, Mahesh, Nisaarul and Ashok, are undergoing treatment at local hospitals, they added.

The city administration has assured compensation to the families of the victims, pending probe into the matter, even as a police official told PTI that workers, who were fixing windows and tiles on the building on Sunday morning using the shuttering, allegedly did not have safety harness.

City Magistrate Shalender Mishra said it has been reported that a connecting pin on the shuttering was loose which caused the structure to collapse when the tractor hit it but exact details would be known after the probe.

"Police are probing the matter and after that, due compensation will be given to the families of the victims as per the Wages Act," he said.

"The labourers were wearing helmets but they were working without any safety harness," a police official said.

Meanwhile, real estate group BPTP said the work at the Noida site was being undertaken and supervised by M/s Ahulawalia Contractors (I) Ltd, and all the statutory compliances were also being done by them, including health and safety issues.

The project is managed by M/s Mott MacDonald, a multinational project management company, who have appointed a designated health and safety officer at site, the group said in a statement.

"As informed by Ahluwalia Contracts, the incident occurred when the tractor trolley carrying sand hit the shuttering material.

As we understand, they are already in touch with the authorities concerned regarding the incident," Rohit Mohan, media in-charge for BPTP, said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noida building collapse Building collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated