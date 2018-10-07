Home Nation

Gujarat human rights lawyer Girish Patel passes away

Despite being labeled as an anti-Gujarati, Patel stood by Medha Patkar for the people displaced by the Sardar Sarovar project.

Published: 07th October 2018

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: Well-known human rights activist Girish Patel died on Saturday morning in Ahmedabad. He was 86. He suffered from multiple age-related ailments, his family sources said.

Patel was a fighter for the causes of the poor right from the days of Narmada Bachao Andolan and sugarcane workers' agitation.

Sources close to the family said that as per Patel's wish, his body will be donated, sources said.

Patel is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Girish Patel Medha Patkar Narmada Bachao Andolan

