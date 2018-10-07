Home Nation

Increasing rule of mob posing threat to freedom of expression in India: Arundhati Roy

Roy, who won the world's leading literary prize for her debut novel 'The God of Small Things' in 1997, has herself been hauled into court over her writing.

Published: 07th October 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Novelist Arundhati Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Booker Prize winner author and activist Arundhati Roy has expressed her fear over an increasing rule of the mob in India, which poses a grave threat to freedom of expression in the country.

Roy, who won the world's leading literary prize for her debut novel The God of Small Things' in 1997, has herself been hauled into court over her writing.

"Censorship now has been outsourced to the mob.

We have these various groups who simplify their own identity, appoint their own spokespersons, decide their own history, fake their own history and then start burning cinema halls, attacking people, burning books, killing people," Roy said, delivering the Noor Inayat Khan Memorial Trust (NIKMT) lecture here on Saturday.

The Delhi-based writer said that mob-based violence and attacks on literary and other forms of art were far more terrifying than the cycle of court cases she has undergone.

"The state has sort of moved out of the way of censorship and now it's the rule of the mob and this is more terrifying than being hauled up for contempt of court and arguing your case," she said.

During an in-conversation segment of the South Asia Institute event at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, Roy also spoke about the various influences on her writing as part of the lecture series set up by NIKMT in memory of World War II heroine Noor Inayat Khan, a descendant of Tipu Sultan, who fought for Britain against fascist forces before being captured and killed by the Nazis.

"We didn't want Noor just stuck in the pages of history," said Shrabani Basu, author of Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' and Founder-Chair of NIKMT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arundhati Roy The God of Small Things freedom of expression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated