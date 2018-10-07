Industrialists, kings are up against Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday launched the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah started with a public connect program in Indore, followed by a meeting of party workers in Dussehra Maidan, where he described the polls as a battle between kings and industrialists and the son of a poor, backward category family.

“Is chunaav mein ek taraf raja- maharaja aur udyogpati hai aur doosri taraf pichhade samaj ke garib ghar ka hamara neta Shivraj Singh Chouhan hai (This is a battle between the kings and industrialists on one side and our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who comes from a poor backward class family on the other),” said Shah. “For 10 long years, it was the single engine-powered government of Chouhan that worked for the development of Madhya Pradesh, despite the UPA regime at the Centre not releasing funds for the BJP-ruled state.

Over the last four-and-a-half years, the double engine governments (BJP govts in the state and the Centre) have been working in unison for the state’s development and we’ll ensure that both leaders are voted back to power again,” said Shah. Taking a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Modi government’s work over the past four-and-a-half years, Shah said, “before asking what the Modi government has done for the country, Rahul Baba should answer the people about the work done by four generations of his family.”

Later, Shah travelled to Jhabua district, where he addressed a gathering of tribals, before travelling to Jaora town in Ratlam district. He then travelled to Ujjain where he addressed party workers.