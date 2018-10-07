Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Raje’s selfie moment

While everyone wants a selfie with the Rajasthan CM, Vasundhra Raje herself couldn’t help clicking one during the inauguration of her dream project of revitalising Dravyavati river front. TATA Projects was assigned the 47-km project costing J1,600 crore, as part of which it will construct commercial spaces, public utility parks and walkways on both sides of the river. While only 16 km of the project has been finished till now, the government has hurried up its inauguration, before the code of conduct was set in place ahead of state polls.

New star-rise in Rajasthan Congress

With Congress President Rahul Gandhi constituting nine committees on Thursday, Rajasthan Congress is abuzz with questions about who wields more power - PCC chief Sachin Pilot or former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both seen as potential CM candidates. While Gehlot was appointed chairman of the Coordination Committee, Sachin was made chairman of the State Election commitee. However, a third powerful face is emerging in the state Congress as well - that of Ajmer MP Raghu Sharma, who recently won a by-election this year. Sharma was made chairman of the Campaign Committee, a position considered no less than that of the state party chief himself. Sharma, known to be a loyalist of Gehlot, shares a good equation with Pilot as well.

Preeti Meena in Mrs Universe race

Preeti Meena, the winner of Mrs India Rajasthan 2018, has been selected as Mrs India Universe candidate. Meena will represent Rajasthan at the competition in Pune next month. The mother of three-year-old twins hails from Hindon city and Gadi Panveda village. Apart from excelling in modelling, she has done well in academics too. Currently, she is volunteering for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, along with several other women empowerment programmes. She is the first tribal woman to win a beauty pageant.

Leopard Safari in Jhalana

Wildlife lovers coming to Jaipur have good news. In a bid to boost leapord conservation, CM Vasundhara Raje inaugurated Leopard Safari at Jhalana, which has hogged the attention of the international circuits of wildlife lovers. The project has been developed under the state government’s ambitious ‘Project Leopard’, taking a cue from a similar project by the Centre in 1973. The forest, spread over 24 km on the east of Jaipur, is home for a healthy population of 18 leopards that are visible to tourists from a distance of just 10-20 feet. The forest department has inducted facilities like air-conditioned waiting rooms and restaurants. Raje had allocated J7 crore for this project in the 2017-18 Budget. Lion Safari was also opened for public this week in the Nahargarh Biological Park.

