Madhya Pradesh: Human rights body takes note of beating of toll booth staff by BJP MP, aides

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Saturday took cognizance of Friday’s alleged assault on toll both staff by BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and aides in Shivpuri district.

The Commission directed the Shivpuri district police superintendent to submit before it within three weeks, the report detailing about the investigations and action in the matter.

The SP Shivpuri district has also been directed by the state human rights panel to conserve the CCTV footage of the alleged incident and submit along with the report, the video recordings of the incident in CD format.

However, when contacted in the matter by The New Indian Express on Saturday, the Shivpuri district superintendent of police Rajesh Hingankar said “the police was yet to receive the formal complaint from any of the toll plaza staff about the alleged episode. We can’t act in the matter unless someone submits a complaint about it to the police.”

On Friday evening, the staff on the toll plaza near Purankhedi village in Kolaras area of Shivpuri district was allegedly beaten up by Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (Lok Sabha member from Khandwa seat and ex-state BJP president) and aides, after the toll plaza staff demanded from the BJP MP his ID proof.

The video of the incident had gone viral over the social media. Importantly, MPs and MLAs are exempted from paying a toll on national highways.

On Friday after the incident happened and was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll booth on the Shivpuri-Guna highway, the toll booth manager Mahendra Singh alleged that the MP and aides beat up the staff members, after the staff demanded the MP’s ID card. The toll manager said two staff members were hurt in the attack, one of them sustained head injury and was hospitalized.