Naxals abduct and kill college student in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 19-year-old student of a livelihood college was allegedly abducted and killed by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said Sunday.

The body of Kunjami Shankar, who went missing late Saturday night from his village Kundanpal under Kukanar police station limits, was found lying in a pool of blood Sunday in a nearby forest, Sukma superintendent of police Abhishek Meena told PTI over phone.

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, he said.

As per preliminary information, Kunjami was picked up by a group of armed ultras from his house in Kundanpal, around 500 km away from here, when he was alone, he said.

Prima facie, he was hacked to death.

The deceased was a student of Livelihood College in Sukma town.

The state government facilitates large population of unemployed youth/tribal population living in remote and under-served areas to undergo livelihood training to increase their employability by providing them residential training facilities through Livelihood Colleges.