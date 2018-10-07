Home Nation

No one will be spared in sacrilege cases: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh claimed that the then government ordered police firing on peaceful protesters in Bargari, killing two youths.

Published: 07th October 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that no one whose name figured in an ongoing probe into the 2015 cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib will be spared if they were found involved.

Addressing a Congress rally in Lambi, the native village of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh accused the then SAD-BJP government led by Badal senior for not doing enough to stop the sacrilege incidents.

He claimed that the then government ordered police firing on peaceful protesters in Bargari, killing two youths.

"After the Bargari incident, the Akali Dal leadership has been exposed. The Akalis have lost support of the people," Amarinder Singh said.

On Sunday, the state witnessed two big rallies and a protest which saw the three main players of Punjab politics -- the Congress, SAD and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- trade barbs.

In 'Jabar Virodh' rally held in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's hometown Patiala, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home portfolio when the sacrilege incidents occurred, said that the Punjab Congress leadership was "trying to weaken the Sikh religion".

"Certain forces are trying to weaken the Akali Dal and the 'panth' (Sikh religion). We have to be beware of the designs of such forces. Our party and our then government felt sad over the unfortunate sacrileges. The SAD is being blamed for these incidents (by the Congress leaders) by repeatedly telling lies and misleading people," Sukhbir Badal said.

Sukhbir Badal said that the Congress had failed to deliver on any of the tall promises -- loan waiver to farmers, jobs to every family in Punjab, eradication of drugs and providing mobile phones to the youth.

Punjab BJP President and MP Shvet Malik said that there was no government and governance in Punjab ever since the Congress came to power in the state in March 2017.

"The government is invisible and the Chief Minister and his Ministers are invisible. Congress legislators are trying to hide themselves," Malik said.

Various Congress leaders targeted the SAD, particularly the Badal family, at the Lambi rally for sacrilege incidents.

The Aam Aadmi Party held a march on Sunday from Kotkapura town to Bargari village in Faridkot village to protest against the sacrilege and subsequent police firing in October 2015 on those protesting against the incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sacrilege case Amarinder Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated