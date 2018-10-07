Normalcy 'returning fast', mid terms from October 9: Sharda University official

By PTI

NOIDA: Normalcy is "returning fast" in Sharda University, its administration said Saturday, as it announced recommencement of mid-term examinations from October 9 which were postponed due to the violence on campus involving Indian and Afghan students.

The varsity, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Greater Noida, witnessed violence between groups of Indian and Afghan students on Monday and Thursday, leading to injuries to some students and tension on the campus.

Multiple videos of scuffle between the two sides, in which an Indian student from Kashmir also got roughed up on Thursday, emerged on social media, prompting the police to lodge a complaint on its own, even as the district administration ordered a probe on "anti-social" elements who entered the university and "triggered a minor scuffle into a communal issue".

"In view of the recent untoward incidents on Sharda University campus, the university administration has been closely monitoring the situation. It has been observed that normalcy on the campus is returning fast. As such, the mid-term examination that was postponed, shall recommence from Tuesday, October 9, 2018," University Joint Registrar and spokesperson Ajit Kumar said.

Kumar said the examinations were underway when the incidents took place and because of the violence exams on Friday (October 5) and coming Monday (October 8) were effected.

"These exams will be held after October 9," he said. He said in a statement that the varsity has taken all necessary steps to maintain peace on the campus and the culprits of the violence are being identified and disciplinary action would be taken against them.

"The enquiry committee is working day and night to identify the culprits and to recommend strict disciplinary action against them. The personal safety of all students has been ensured and entry of outsiders has been completely restricted. The number of security personnel has been increased considerably and round-the-clock vigil is being maintained," Kumar said.

An advisory has also been sent to all the students to cooperate with the university authorities, he added.

In the wake of the violence on Thursday, the university had Friday announced suspending classes for three days.

Earlier Saturday, the district administration wrote to the university vice chancellor, seeking response on entry of "anti-social elements" on its campus who are suspected of triggering the violence.

The university has been asked to submit its explanation within a week to the district administration, which has raised concern over its security management ahead of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's scheduled visit on October 28 for varsity's convocation ceremony.