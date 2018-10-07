Plea in Supreme Court seeking implementation of HC order on sending kids of bureaucrats to government schools

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to implement the 2015 order of the Allahabad High Court asking it to ensure that public servants, including top bureaucrats, send wards to state-run primary schools.

The appeal has challenged the Allahabad High Court's recent order refusing to initiate contempt proceedings against the state government for not complying with the earlier judgement that had directed that kids of government servants, local bodies' representatives, judicial officers, who receive perks and salary from the state exchequer, should study in schools run by the Uttar Pradesh Board.

The plea, filed by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi, said non-implementation of the high court's directions was affecting the interest of the children as the primary schools run by the Basic Education Board of Uttar Pradesh were the victims of "mal-administration and rampant corruption".

"The interest of the common man is suffering for non-implementation of the said judgment as the administration of these schools is being seriously affected and mal-administered due to lack of adequate attention being paid by the bureaucrats and political functionaries," the plea said.

It further said that three years have elapsed since the high court's judgement, thereby causing serious loss of funds which should have accrued for development of these schools.

The plea claimed that the state government had also failed to submit the requisite compliance report despite the lapse of three years and there was no valid reason for it.

It also sought directions to the state government, as per the high court's orders, for making a provision of awarding punishment of depositing a number of fees equal to what they are paying for their children's education in private schools.

Taking note of the dismal conditions of the state-run schools, the high court had in 2015 passed a slew of directions to the state government.

The high court had also asked the chief secretary of the state to take appropriate action in the matter to ensure that government servants, semi-government servants, judicial officers send their child to primary schools run by the UP Basic Education Board.