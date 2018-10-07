Sachin Pilot attacks CM Vasundhara Raje; says time to wipe out dictatorial, arrogant government

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot hit out at Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government Sunday, saying it was time to wipe out the "dictatorial, arrogant government that considers people as its slaves".

The chief minister could not find time for the people after coming into power and announced free electricity to farmers just a few hours before election announcement in the state, he claimed addressing Kisan Sammelan Sunday in Bharatpur district's Pahari town.

"The chief minister could not find time to see the plight of people during her tenure and is now doling out offers to woo farmers. The BJP government considers people as its slaves and it was time to wipe out the dictatorial and arrogant government," Pilot alleged.

Taking a dig at Raje, he said she has to run a state and give out contracts for roads, mines, liquor so how could she find time to address the issues of people.

With the Model Code of Conduct in effect, time is now in favour of people to take a decision, he added.

Pilot claimed the BJP governments in the Centre and state showed dreams to people that they would eliminate corruption, reduce inflation and provide employment, but the claims turned out flat.

He said the Congress had won the trust of people by winning bypolls on 20 out of 22 Assembly seats and appealed to the people to teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections that were due on December 7.