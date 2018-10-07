Home Nation

Sakshi Maharaj challenges Rahul to contest elections from Unnao

Maharaj further said that he would leave politics if Gandhi wins from his constituency.

Published: 07th October 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Maharaj

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj | PTI

By ANI

UNNAO: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Sakshi Maharaj has thrown an open challenge to Congress president Rahul Gandhi asking him to contest elections from his constituency in Unnao.

Maharaj further said that he would leave politics if Gandhi wins from his constituency. He also asked the Congress president to leave the country and go to Italy if he loses the polls.

Stepping up his attack, the BJP MP said that Gandhi scion would not become an MP from anywhere.

Maharaj also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power with more seats than 2014 in the upcoming general elections. (ANI)

