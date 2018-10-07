Home Nation

Security forces launch search operation  in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Published: 07th October 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

BSF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in several villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

 Joint teams of police, CRPF and Army launched a cordon and search operation in six villages of Shopian district of south Kashmir early this morning, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched to flush out militants from the area.

The operation is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

 

