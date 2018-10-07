Security forces launch search operation  in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in several villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Joint teams of police, CRPF and Army launched a cordon and search operation in six villages of Shopian district of south Kashmir early this morning, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched to flush out militants from the area.

The operation is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.