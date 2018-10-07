Home Nation

Special cell set up to monitor retrieval of forest land in Jammu

Published: 07th October 2018 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMMU: A special anti-encroachment cell has been established here to retrieve and safeguard forest land from land grabbers in Jammu region, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma directed the constitution of the special cell.

Members of the cell include Jammu divisional forest officer, assistant Commissioner (revenue), sub-divisional magistrate (south), joint director forest protection force, sub-divisional police officer and Jammu Development Authority (JDA) officials.

The decision to set up the cell was taken at a high-level inter-departmental coordination meeting of revenue, police, JDA and forest officials, chaired by Principal Chief Conservator Forests (PCCF)  Suresh Chugh here on Saturday.

Chugh asked officials concerned to remove encroachment and submit a weekly progress report.

He also called upon forest and police departments to maintain the list of habitual land grabbers so that dossiers may be prepared and such encroachers may be dealt under relevant sections of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the spokesman said.

On cases of illegal registration of forest land, the spokesman said it was decided that revenue officials will carry out inquiry into such cases.

