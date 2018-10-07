Home Nation

UP to implement 'Sujalam Sufalam' campaign in two districts of Bundelkhand

Adityanath said the UP government was working on various schemes to address the problem of drinking water in Bundelkhand.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Sunday to study and implement Maharashtra's "Sujalam Sufalam" campaign in two districts of Bundelkhand region which is facing a drought-like situation.

According to a statement issued by the office of the UP chief minister, Adityanath lauded the campaign while watching a presentation on it at his official residence here and said that a team under the agriculture production commissioner should study it so that it could be implemented as a pilot project in Mahoba and Hamirpur.

"After seeing the results of the campaign in both the districts, it will be implemented in Bundelkhand, so that water could be made available in the villages. Water harvesting-related work in future should be done as per this campaign," the chief minister said in the statement.

Under the "Sujalam Sufalam" campaign, dams, ponds, minor irrigation tanks, percolation ponds and farm ponds are first identified, and then, digging work is carried out to deepen them.

The silt from the dams and water bodies is cleaned, the drains are widened and deepened (if necessary).

Adityanath said the UP government was working on various schemes to address the problem of drinking water in Bundelkhand. He added that dependency on the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers for water has to be reduced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sujalam Sufalam Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated