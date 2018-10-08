Amid tight security, secrecy on candidates, first phase of ULB polls in J-K on Monday

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid tight security measures and secrecy surrounding the contestants, the first phase of the 4-phase Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls would be held in strife torn Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A police official said tight security measures have been put in place across the State, especially in Kashmir, to ensure smooth conduct of the first phase ULB polls tomorrow.

He said over 40,000 additional para military forces have arrived and deployed across Kashmir for the security purposes.

The official said security men are providing security to Dak Bungalows, guest houses and hotels, where the candidates have been shifted due to security concerns.

Besides, hi-tech electronic surveillance equipment has also been put in use for safety of candidates.He said 40,000 para military forces are in addition to the police and paramilitary forces already stationed in the Valley.In the first phase of the ULB polls, 321 wards including 238 in Jammu, 183 in Kashmir and Ladakh would go to the polls.

A total of 1204 candidates including 207 from Kashmir are in fray while 78 have been elected uncontested, most of them from the Valley.

The State's Chief Electorate Officer Shaleen Kabra said an electorate of 586064 is eligible to exercise the right to franchise at 820 polling stations.He said 670 polling stations have been setup in Jammu division and 150 in Kashmir and Ladakh.

"In Kashmir 138 polling stations have been designated as hyper sensitive and 52 polling stations in Jammu have been categorized hyper sensitive," the CEO said.

The second, third and 4th phase of ULB polls would be held on October 10, 13 and 16. The counting of votes would take place on October 20.

The security men have set up check points across Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

These check points are being manned by police, CRPF and army men and they are searching and screening every vehicle passing thought these check points.

The security personnel have also seized hundreds of motor-bikes ahead of election.

The seizure followed killing of two National Conference workers by motor bike-borne militants in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area on Friday.

After the killing, security was further beefed up and further check points were set up in sensitive and volatile areas of the Valley to prevent militants from carrying out strikes on candidates or political workers.

The fight in the ULB polls is directly between Congress and BJP and its ally Peoples Conference led by separatist-turned-mainstream politician and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone.

The State's two major parties National Conference and PDP and smaller parties have boycotted the polls by linking their participation to central government's stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of J&K.

The separatists have called for poll boycott while militants have warned the contestants of "severe consequences".

In view of militant threat, the authorities have not released names of the candidates contesting the ULB polls in the Valley.Total secrecy is being maintained on identity of candidates and nothing is known about which candidate is contesting from which ward.

Besides, no election campaign took place in the Valley, which would be witnessing first election after April 2017 bypolls to Srinagar parliamentary seat which was marred by violence and only 7 percent polling was recorded, the lowest poll percentage in State's history.

Now all eyes are focused on tomorrow's polls and security official and contesting candidates are praying the day should pass off peacefully.Tomorrow's polls would decide how further three phases and municipal polls would go.