Ashok Chavan calls Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mischievous school boy who urinates in class

MUMBAI: Like father like son. goes the saying. In the rural Maharashtra a popular anecdote ges like this - A school teacher once caught a mischievous student urinating while standing on the teachers' desk. When he reaches the boy's father to report the incident, to his dismay the father says whats wrong in that I urinate while standing on the roof of my house.

Condition of Maharashtra is not different. The mischievous student is Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like the father. Both of them have robbed the Maharashtra. This is what Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan said at the party's rally at Malegaon in Nashik district on Sunday.

The second phase of Congress' JanaSangharsh Yatra that started from Faijpur in Jalgaon district on October 4 reached Nashik district on Sunday.

The Jan Sangharsh Yatra aims at exposing the false promises of the BJP-Shiv Sena government at the grassroots level across Maharashtra and is an assertion of the Congress' commitment towards the welfare of the people of the state, Chavan told the people.

"You are online and the government is offline," Chavan told the people while criticizing the digitization drive undertaken by the government which is riddled with several problems.

At a time where taxes are being levied on water drawn from wells, electricity bills are rising at unprecedented levels, and farmers are facing massive water shortages, this government is making them wait in lines for days to get their money, Chavan said.

"Register online to sell your cotton or your pulses. Apply for farm loan waivers online. But get your money only after you wait in line ten times!"

Chavan said, asking, "Is this the Digital India we were promised?" "Situation is only going to get worse," Chavan added while hitting out at the Devendra Fadnavis-led government for being responsible for a sharp rise in farmer suicides.

"How many more farmers will lose their lives before this government declares a drought?"

"Make in India, Start Up India. Now will this government instruct citizens - Stand Up India, Sit Down India," Chavan asked.

Chavan also urged all like-minded parties to forge a united front against BJP. "Division of votes helped BJP win last time. We need to avoid the mistake this time," Chavan said without naming the MIM-BBMS alliance forged by Prakash Ambedkar and his criticism of NCP's Sharad Pawar.

He also asserted that alliance talks are underway.

"We are talking to all like-minded parties. We are confident of building an alliance that can defeat this government in 2019," he said.