Attacks on migrants: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaks to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan expressed concern Monday over cases of violence against Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat, while also seeking stringent action against those accused of raping a girl child in the western state.

The Lok Janshakti Party president said he spoke to the state's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who, he added, told him that those involved in the incidents of violence against north Indians will face tough action.

Rupani also told him that the state government will try the accused in the case of rape in a fast track court.

Paswan said his party also stands for speedy action against the accused.

"I also condemn attacks on north Indians in Gujarat," he said.

Rupani appealed to people not to engage in violence and claimed that no untoward incident had taken place during the last 48 hours.

Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been targeted by locals following the alleged rape of the 14-month-old girl by a native of Bihar, in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on September 28.

Several cases of attacks on migrants, with reports that thousands of them fled following the violence, surfaced after the alleged rape in the state.