Home Nation

Attacks on migrants: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaks to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The Lok Janshakti Party president said he spoke to Rupani who, he added, told him that those involved in the incidents of violence against north Indians will face tough action.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan expressed concern Monday over cases of violence against Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat, while also seeking stringent action against those accused of raping a girl child in the western state.

The Lok Janshakti Party president said he spoke to the state's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who, he added, told him that those involved in the incidents of violence against north Indians will face tough action.

Rupani also told him that the state government will try the accused in the case of rape in a fast track court.

Paswan said his party also stands for speedy action against the accused.

"I also condemn attacks on north Indians in Gujarat," he said.

Rupani appealed to people not to engage in violence and claimed that no untoward incident had taken place during the last 48 hours.

Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been targeted by locals following the alleged rape of the 14-month-old girl by a native of Bihar, in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on September 28.

Several cases of attacks on migrants, with reports that thousands of them fled following the violence, surfaced after the alleged rape in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan Vijay Rupani Attacks on Migrants Gujarat Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
A sticker with the image of Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate for the National Social Liberal Party, on the counter of a shop in the neighborhood of Nucleo Bandeirante, near the center of Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo | AP)
Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro takes first round in Brazil's election
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots