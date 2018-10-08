Home Nation

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj dares Rahul Gandhi to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls against him

The Unnao MP also attacked Gandhi for undertaking Mansarovar Yatra in early September this year, allegedly without maintaining "purity".

Published: 08th October 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

UNNAO: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against him, saying he will leave politics if he defeats him.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2019 general elections against me (from Unnao). I will leave politics if he wins, but if he loses, he should leave (India) for Itay," the BJP MP told reporters here Sunday.

The Unnao MP also attacked Gandhi for undertaking Mansarovar Yatra in early September this year, allegedly without maintaining "purity".

"We are not opposing his yatra. Why will the BJP do so? But it is written in 'shastra' (scriptures) that purity is needed for such yatras (pilgrimage). He should have become pure before doing the yatra. No one enters a temple without (maintaining) purity. Darshan is not justified after having non-veg foods," said Sakshi Maharaj.

"He sometimes wears 'topi' (skull cap) and then becomes 'Shiv Bhakt'," he said taking a dig at Gandhi.

The BJP MP said he would welcome if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav builds a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Saifai (Etawah).

On whether Ram temple will be a poll issue in the 2019 polls, Sakshi Maharaj said "As of now the issue is 'sabka saath sabka vikas' but in 'yudh' (war), the issue depends on situation."

The BJP MP also claimed the Opposition's fear of defeat from the BJP is the reason behind their efforts to forge a pre-poll alliance.

"The opposition is afraid of the BJP and that is why they are talking of grand alliance," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP congress Rahul Gandhi 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon