Boeing's Indian executive Pratyush Kumar to lead F-15 programme in US

By IANS

BENGALURU: Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar would lead its F-15 fighter aircraft programme in the US, the global aerospace major said on Monday.

"Kumar has been selected to lead our iconic F-15 fighter aircraft programme in the US and globally," said Boeing in a statement here.

During his five-year tenure in India, Kumar had advanced the company's business in commercial airplanes, defence, space and security and global services.

"We launched our engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru during his tenure to drive innovation, scaled up aerospace supply chain and have set up a joint venture with Tata to make fuselages for the Apache attack helicopter," the statement said.