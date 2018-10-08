Couple injured in acid attack in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BAREILLY: A couple was injured in an acid attack on the Pilibhit highway here, police said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday when Jagdish (42) was returning home in the Izzatnagar area of the city with his wife, the police said, adding that Jagdish's friend Kuldeep and another person allegedly threw acid on the couple.

Jagdish and his wife were rushed to the hospital, where the condition of both was stated to be stable.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Muniraj said the accused were allegedly pressuring Jagdish's wife for having illicit relations with them, adding that a hunt was launched for the two men.