Home Nation

Gujarat man sent to jail for over four years for failing to pay maintenance to old parents

Family court judge M K Parekh ordered that Kantibhai Solanki be arrested, after he told the court that he had no money to pay the monthly maintenance as had been directed by the court in 2015.

Published: 08th October 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A man was awarded jail term of 1545 days by a family court here on Monday for not complying with a previous legal order which had directed him to pay the monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 1800 to his elderly parents.

The dues that remained unpaid for amounted to Rs 49,000.

Family court judge M K Parekh ordered that Kantibhai Solanki be arrested, after he told the court that he had no money to pay the monthly maintenance as had been directed by the court in 2015.

The family court had ordered Kantibhai and his brother Dayabhai to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 1,800 each to their father Ranchhodbhai Solanki (68) and mother Jasumati Solanki (67), after the elderly couple moved the court in 2013.

In their application, the senior Solankis had contended that their two sons were not providing them food or money to buy medicines, which made their survival difficult.

They had told the court that Kantibhai, who works as a sweeper, is living with them along with his wife and children, but is not taking care of them.

"After the 2015 order, Dahyabhai started paying his parents Rs 1800 per month, but Kantibhai refused to pay," said Ranchhodbhai Solanki's lawyer Wasim Abbasi.

The senior Solankis moved the court again and filed an application seeking recovery of unpaid dues from Kantibhai.

"Kantibhai came to the court Monday to attend the hearing of the recovery application filed by his parents. He told the court that he had no money to pay the maintenance, following which the judge ordered his arrest. He was sent to jail for a period of 1545 days (which is around four years and two months) under section 125 (3) of CrPC," Abbasi said.

Kantibhai was arrested and shifted to Central jail in the city, Abbasi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots