Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress to gherao Parliament on October 23

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress will gherao Parliament on October 23 against the "anti-farmer" policies of the Narendra Modi-led government, its chief said Monday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi gave approval to the agitation plan after a meeting with senior leaders of the Khet Mazdoor Congress here, including its national president Nana Patole.

"Workers of the Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress from across the country will gherao Parliament on October 23 against the anti-farmer policies of the Modi government," Patole told PTI.

He said farmers across the country were planning another agitation early next year to press for their demands, including loan waiver.

"The BJP has only made false promises and has betrayed farmers. The party has not fulfilled any of its promises," said Patole, a farmer leader from Maharashtra's Vidharba region and a former BJP MP.