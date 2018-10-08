Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Lucknow turns science capital

Lucknow can boast of its various scientific research institutes. Round the year, the city used to be busy with seminars, science conventions, conferences and science expos. Now after a comparative lull of a few years, the city has again come alive with India International Science Festival.

With real Agni missiles, models of PSLV and Varunastra (an Indian advanced heavyweight torpedo), Brahmos and others works on display, science enthusiasts will get to know more about science. During the four-day carnival, Lucknow had turned into a capital for 10,000 science enthusiasts and scientists engrossed in 23 events, including experiments, seminars, exhibitions, and expos.

Birds give some hope

For some years now, Lucknow has seen its green cover rapidly depleting and giving way to a concrete jungle in the race to attain metropolitan status. But, birdwatchers are for once not complaining. An extended stay of the winged guests this time has kindled hope among them that the habitat of migratory birds and quality of green spaces within city limits are looking up. Chestnut-bellied nuthatch was suddenly spotted during a bird walk by ornithologists in National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) some months ago — something unusual for the migratory bird to stay in hot and humid weather. Lucknow is home to many of the 500-odd species found in Uttar Pradesh.

Charbagh in for a grand revamp

The Charbagh railway station, one of the most imposing in the country and an architectural delight, is in for a makeover. Massive revamp with infrastructure upgradation along with modern passenger amenities and services is on the anvil.

The face lift is likely to take two years. The renewed structure will be a beguiling blend of Mughal, Awadhi and Rajpur themes. To cater to the growing pressure of passengers and train traffic with 250 trains originating and ending, the station with nine platforms will be upgraded to 14 and five extra tracks with all upscale ultramodern facilities added.

Revelling in joy of giving

It’s time in the city to revel in the joy of giving again as the week-long ‘Daan Utsav’ is on, adding to the sheen of upcoming festive season. People from various walks of life assembled on October 2 at La Martiniere College ground to kick start the week-long fest, which is in its 10th edition. They were joined by 24 non-government organisations active in the city. This year’s event is being organised under the aegis of Shaurya Foundation. A pan-India fest, it was first launched in 2009 to celebrate and feel the joy of giving.