MHA orders probe into helium-filled balloons bursting at Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in MP

On Saturday, panic erupted briefly at Gandhi's roadshow in Jabalpur when helium-filled balloons burst into flames some distance away from his vehicle.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An inquiry will be instituted in the incident in which helium-filled balloons burst causing a minor fire during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Monday.

"In case of a protectee of the Special Protection Group (SPG), the security organisation investigates and submits a report.

"In this case too, there will be an investigation on how did it happen and who were behind it," a Home Ministry official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

When Gandhi was leading the campaign event in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, a bunch of helium balloons held by a political worker touched oil lamps that another was holding for performing 'aarti' of the Congress chief.

A video shows Gandhi standing in an open vehicle accompanied by security personnel and people lined up on both sides of the road, and a huge flame erupting suddenly.

Gandhi is a protectee of the SPG, which guards the prime minister and former prime ministers, and their immediate family members.

