Home Nation

Minister faces BHU students' ire over SC/ST Act

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare at the Centre Anupriya Patel, was coming out from the Laxman Das guest house at BHU, when protesters, mostly students, surrounded her vehicle.

Published: 08th October 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anupriya Patel. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
IANS

LUCKNOW: Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Monday faced the ire of BHU students, who raised slogans against her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the restoration of a stringent provision in a law that seeks to protect the oppressed castes.

Patel, who is a Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare at the Centre, was coming out from the Laxman Das guest house at the Banaras Hindu University campus, when protesters, mostly students, surrounded her vehicle, an official said.

They raised slogans against the Centre's restoration of the provision of immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that had been struck down by a March 20 Supreme Court verdict.

There was a heated exchange between the minister's security personnel and her husband and the protesters.

Soon, another group of students approached the Minister's vehicle, accusing the BJP-led central government of trying to dilute the SC/ST law.

The minister was escorted out of the campus under extra police protection. Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (S) is an alliance partner of the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST act BHU students Union minister Anupriya Patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon