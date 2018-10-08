Home Nation

Mizoram cop shows law is same for all, fines kin for violating Traffic rules

The woman in question paid the fine without a fuss. The incident, occurring two months ago, came to light on Monday.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | File Photo

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: For some, whether it is public conduct or family behaviour, discipline is no different.

In “disciplined” Mizoram capital Aizawl, the city traffic superintendent of police Ramthlengliana fined his sister for violation of traffic rules, thereby setting an example that the law is same for all.

“In Aizawl city, every car owner is supposed to have a garage. If someone parks a vehicle on the road during the night, he or she is fined. So, this was the reason why she was fined. This particular vehicle was parked on the road just near my house. I didn’t know that she had parked it there. My boys came and we made her pay the fine,” Ramthlengliana told TNIE.

There is a government notification which says every car owner in Aizawl has to have a garage.

All vehicles, whether private or rented, are to be parked inside the garage during the night, he said adding the same rules apply to government vehicles.

It may be mentioned every car driver in Aizawl refrains from honking and breaking long and serpentine queue of vehicles.

