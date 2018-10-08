MSP hike in July was well below those announced by UPA government: RBI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The government’s move increasing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for kharif crop in July was well below the past hikes announced by the UPA government in 2008-09 and 2012-13, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Yet, these hikes can spike inflation by about 29-35 bps, it added. In fact, in August, the MPC’s decision to hike repo rate by 25 bps was influenced by the uncertainty around the impact of MSP.

“In a historical perspective, the current increase in MSPs (announced in July) is significantly higher than the average of the last five years but well below the upward revisions effected in 2008-09 and 2012-13,” RBI said in its latest Monetary Policy Report published on Friday.

However, it noted that the increase in MSP can affect food inflation, which when combined with stepped-up food procurement operations and unbudgeted farm loan waivers by states pose upside risks to the fiscal outlook.In July, the government raised MSP for the summer crop, following a budget announcement affirming a 50 per cent mark up to farmers over the cost of produce.

MSP on common variety of rice was raised by `200, along with other crops like cotton, and pulses like tur and urad. Last week, this was extended for the winter crops, including an increase of `105 per quintal for wheat, and masur by `225 per quintal.

According to the central bank, the hike for the 14 crops during kharif season implies a nominal MSP increase in the range of 3.7 per cent to 52.5 per cent for different crops as compared to their levels last year.