Home Nation

MSP hike in July was well below those announced by UPA government: RBI

MSP on common variety of rice was raised by Rs 200, along with other crops like cotton, and pulses like tur and urad.

Published: 08th October 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The government’s move increasing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for kharif crop in July was well below the past hikes announced by the UPA government in 2008-09 and 2012-13, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Yet, these hikes can spike inflation by about 29-35 bps, it added. In fact, in August, the MPC’s decision to hike repo rate by 25 bps was influenced by the uncertainty around the impact of MSP.

“In a historical perspective, the current increase in MSPs (announced in July) is significantly higher than the average of the last five years but well below the upward revisions effected in 2008-09 and 2012-13,” RBI said in its latest Monetary Policy Report published on Friday.

However, it noted that the increase in MSP can affect food inflation, which when combined with stepped-up food procurement operations and unbudgeted farm loan waivers by states pose upside risks to the fiscal outlook.In July, the government raised MSP for the summer crop, following a budget announcement affirming a 50 per cent mark up to farmers over the cost of produce.

MSP on common variety of rice was raised by `200, along with other crops like cotton, and pulses like tur and urad. Last week, this was extended for the winter crops,  including an increase of `105 per quintal for wheat, and masur by `225 per quintal.

According to the central bank, the hike for the 14 crops during kharif season implies a nominal MSP increase in the range of 3.7 per cent to 52.5 per cent for different crops as compared to their levels last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI UPA Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife