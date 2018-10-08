Home Nation

Mumbai will come to halt if north Indians stop working, says Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam said the north Indian community had always expressed gratitude towards Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Published: 08th October 2018 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam | File PTI

By PTI

NAGPUR: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has said Mumbai will come to a standstill and its people will not even get food to eat if the north Indian community in the metropolis decides to stop working.

However, the community should not be forced to take such a step, the Mumbai Congress president warned, without naming any individual or political party.

He said the north Indian community had always expressed gratitude towards Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"It is the north Indian community which runs the lives of or shoulders the burden of the people of Mumbai," Nirupam said at an event of north Indians here Sunday night.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha also attended the event.

Nirupam said the members of the north Indian community were supplying milk, newspapers and vegetables to the people of the megapolis, besides providing autorickshaw and taxi services.

"If the community decides to stop work for a day, life in Mumbai will come to a standstill. None will get roti (bread), vegetables, milk and auto, taxi, truck and tempo (services). It happens sometimes, but it should not be done. (The community) should not be forced to take such a step," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Attack on North Indians Mumbai attack Sanjay Nirupam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife