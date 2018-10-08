Home Nation

NiravModied: How a Canadian lost Rs 1.4 crore and his fiancee

The Canadian bought the diamonds for Rs 1.5 crore to propose to his girlfriend. But their celebration was shortlived after they realised the diamonds were fake.

Published: 08th October 2018 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi (File photo)

By Online Desk

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi fleeced a Canadian national of US$200000 (almost Rs 1.5 crore) by selling two fake diamonds, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

The Canadian national Paul Alfonso bought the diamonds in Hong Kong to propose to his girlfriend. But their celebration was shortlived after they realised the diamonds were fake, the report said.

In April, 2018, Alfonso sent an email to Nirav Modi evicing interest in buying a special engagement ring at a cost of US$100000 (almost Rs 75 lakh).

“I’m honoured to help you create your dream engagement ring ... Paul, I have the perfect diamond for you,” Modi had responded. He offered a “perfect” 3.2-carat round brilliant diamond cut, D colour, VVS1 – a high-quality grade and colourless stone at US $120000.

Paul Alfonso's ring, which he bought from Nirav Modi. (Photo | Paul Alfonso)

Alfonso’s girlfriend, however, became interested in another design. This prompted Alfonso to order a second ring - a 2.5 carat oval diamond for US$80000 (Rs 60 lakh) from Nirav. In June, he received the diamonds after he transferred money to Modi's Hong Kong account.

Three months later the couple came to know the diamonds were fake when Alfonso’s fiancee took the rings to an appraiser.

The incident led to breakup between Alfonso and his fiancee. Alfonso slipped into depression soon after.

“We broke up literally after one or two days ... It was just too much for both of us to handle. It does not make sense to her, because she says: ‘You are a pretty smart guy, how did you let someone scam you out of US$200000 without making sure the transaction was legitimate?” the paper reported him as saying.

Alfonso, who is working as the chief executive of a payment processing firm, shuttles between Vancouver and California. He had met Modi at the centennial celebrations of the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2012.

Alfonso got the shock of his life when he realised Nirav Modi and his bankrupt companies are under investigation for loan defaults. He has now filed a lawsuit against Nirav Modi in California for US$4.2 million.

nirav modi PNB fraud fake diamond diamonds

Comments(1)

  • raevi
    Once a person compromises with intergrity
    1 hour ago reply
