Punjab: Panthic issues in three rallies

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab saw three rallies of the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (SAD) in which Panthic issues were at the centre stage on Sunday. Notably, the Congress and the SAD held their rallies at the backyard of their rivals — Lambi and Patiala. At the Lambi rally, CM Amarinder Singh targeted the Badals for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 when the SAD-BJP government was in power.

Amarinder accused the Badals of blatantly lying on the Bargari sacrilege case and the police firing. In Patiala, the Badal father-son duo returned the fire at the ‘Jabar Virodh’ rally, saying the Congress failed to deliver on its tall promises.

“The Khalsa Panth will never allow the enemies of the Sikh, the Congress, to grab the Sikh Gurdwara Sahiban,” Parkash Singh Badal said.