Rajasthan minister urinates in public, says act doesn't contribute to uncleanliness

By ANI

JAIPUR: While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making efforts to make India open defecation free, Rajasthan minister Shambhu Singh Khetasar was caught urinating in public in Ajmer.

Defending his act, the minister said that that urination alone doesn't contribute to uncleanliness.

"As far as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is concerned, urination alone doesn't contribute to uncleanliness. That place did not have urinals for kilometres at a stretch," Khetasar told ANI.

Khetasar, who was spotted relieving himself near a wall that had a poster of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, "There was a wall and some posters stuck at some distance on it. I had not paid attention."

"It is not right to urinate in open but it's a natural call. Urinating in a crowded area is wrong," he added.