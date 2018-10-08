Home Nation

Ram temple construction: Saint on indefinite fast detained in Ayodhya

Swami Paramhans Das, Mahant of Ayodhya's Tapaswi Chhawni has been fasting for the last seven days demanding the construction of Ram Temple.

Published: 08th October 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Temple was part of BJP’s election manifesto

By ANI

AYODHYA: The saint who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the construction of Ram Temple here, was detained by the police on Sunday late night.

Swami Paramhans Das, Mahant of Ayodhya's Tapaswi Chhawni has been fasting for the last seven days.

The police have reportedly taken him to a hospital.

The incident occurred hours after Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana met the Mahant.

After the meeting the saint, minister Mahana said, "I humbly requested Mahant Paramhans to break his fast. I have come here as an emissary of the chief minister. If he wishes to meet the chief minister I will discuss it with him and will try to facilitate it tomorrow if required."

Sharing details of this meeting with the UP minister, Mahant Paramhans told ANI, "Minister Satish Mahana requested me to break the hunger strike. He told me that he will arrange a video-conferencing with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I want to request Prime Minister Modi to facilitate construction of Ram Temple through the same route which was taken for construction of Somnath temple."

On October 6, a delegation of saints associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swami Paramhans Das Ram Temple Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife