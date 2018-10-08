Home Nation

SC reserves verdict on Congress leaders' plea on duplicate voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

The apex court had on August 23, sought reply of poll panel on the petitions filed by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday reserved its verdict on pleas of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan concluded the hearing on the issue in which Election Commission had earlier claimed that attempts were being made to malign the poll panel and get favourable order by fabricating the documents.

The apex court had on August 23, sought reply of poll panel on the petitions filed by Nath and Pilot.

