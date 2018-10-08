Seer on fast for Ram temple in Ayodhya arrested due to failing health

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Chief priest of Ayodhya's Tapaswi Chhawni temple, Mahant Paramhans Das, who has been on an indefinite fast since October 1 demanding the Centre to fix a deadline and announce a schedule for the construction of grand Ram temple, was arrested by the Faizabad police in wee hours on Monday.

The Mahant, who was not ready to break his fast despite various rounds of talks with the state government was picked up by the Faizabad district police at around 1 am from his temple. The police took him away and admitted him to a Faizabad hospital just a few hours ahead of the slated visit of former VHP leader Praveen Togadia.

A heavy contingent of the police force, which entered Tapaswi Chhawni temple after cutting its power supply, had to use mild force on the seers present there in support of the fasting Mahant. According to Faizabad SP city Anil Sisodia, Mahant's health was deteriorating. He was admitted to a hospital in Faizabad only to be referred to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

As per the SGPGIMS authorities, the seer has been kept in the critical care unit in the wake of his failing health condition. The hospital's director Dr Rakesh Kapoor who is monitoring the seer's treatment personally said that the ketone levels had gone up because of the fast. "His body is dehydrated and has lost weight. The glucose levels have come down considerably and the drip was continuously on since his admission in the institute at 2 am on Monday," said SGPGIMS authorities.

A heavy police force has been deployed on SGPGIMS premises. Mahant Paramahans Das who started his fast on October 1 at Tapaswi Chhawni temple had announced that if Modi government did not start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or did not bring a resolution in Parliament for the cause, he would continue his fast unto death.

While speaking to the media persons on the eve of his arrest, the Mahant had said that PM Modi had time till he (Mahant) was alive. "I will die but not break my fast if the BJP and the Prime Minister did not start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he had asserted

"Currently, the BJP, who was elected by the Hindus for Ram temple, has government right from local bodies to Centre. But they are not doing anything for the temple," he had reasoned.

Meanwhile, Togadia, after reaching Ayodhya, expressed shock and awe over the forceful arrest of the fasting Mahant. He claimed that this fire would take the shape of a nationwide agitation for the Ram temple which this government was not interested in getting constructed. "The voice of Mandir supporters is being muzzled. But 100 crore Hindus can't be silenced," Togadia said claiming that Hindus will march to Aydhoya from October 21.