Supreme Court to hear plea against Rafale deal on October 10

The PIL seeks a direction to the Centre to reveal details of the deal and comparative prices during the UPA and NDA rule to the apex court in a sealed cover.

Published: 08th October 2018 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Rafale jet used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on October 10 a fresh PIL against the Rafale deal between India and France.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph would hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda.

