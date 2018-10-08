This Mizoram police officer shows law is same for all, fines own sister for traffic violation

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: For some, whether it is public conduct or family behaviour, discipline is no different. In "disciplined" Mizoram capital Aizawl, the city traffic superintendent of police Ramthlengliana fined his sister for violation of traffic rules, thereby setting an example that the law is same for all.

The woman in question paid the fine without a fuss. The incident, which occurred two months ago, came to light on Monday.

"In Aizawl city, every car owner is supposed to have a garage. If someone parks a vehicle on the road during the night, he or she is fined. So, this was the reason why she was fined. This particular vehicle was parked on the road just near my house. I didn't know that she had parked it there. My boys came and we made her pay the fine," Ramthlengliana told TNIE.

There is a government notification which says every car owner in Aizawl has to have a garage. All vehicles, whether private or rented, are to be parked inside the garage during the night, he said adding the same rules apply to government vehicles.

It may also be mentioned that every car driver in Aizawl refrains from honking and breaking serpentine queue of vehicles.