Two Vyapam whistle-blowers get poll ticket offers in Madhya Pradesh

Two Vyapam whistle-blowers Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi could be making their political debut in the November 28 Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 08th October 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two Vyapam whistle-blowers Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi could be making their political debut in the November 28 Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. Tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has offered poll tickets to Rai and Chaturvedi.

While Rai was offered ticket from Indore-V seat, Chaturvedi, who has been associated with the  RSS since 2006, could contest from Gwalior East seat. Both these seats are represented by the ruling BJP —  former MP minister and three-time sitting legislator Mahendra Hardia (Indore-5),and urban development and housing minister Maya Singh (Gwalior East). 

Both Rai and Chaturvedi confirmed the offer made by JAYS chief Hiralal Alawa, but they added that they were yet to take a final call. “I’ve to also focus on strategising and building the basic legal and political framework for JAYS, so it’s still not clear whether I’ll contest the polls or not,” Rai told TNIE.

The ophthalmologist, who has been associated in the past with the Congress, has off late been forming an integral part of JAYS activities in the Malwa-Nimar region with Indore being the centre of prime activity. 
Chaturvedi also confirmed receiving the JAYS offer, but added he was too indecisive. 

Confirming the offers, JAYS chief Dr Hiralal Alawa said the list of candidates for 80 seats will be finalised by October 21, when a massive rally will be organised in Dhar district. “While we’re focusing primarily on the 47 seats reserved for STs and other tribal dominated seats, candidates from upper caste  are in talks with us to contest from general seats,” he claimed. 

