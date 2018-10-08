UP Police begin course for 'behavioural correction' after Apple employee killing

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday began a refresher course for its personnel aimed at their "behavioural correction" after a constable shot dead an Apple executive here on September 29.

The 12-day course for a batch of 200 personnel got underway in the presence of Director General of Police O.P. Singh, an official said.

Once the inaugural course ends, fresh batches would be enrolled for the programme.

The police chief asked his men to ensure that their conduct was fair and just.

The training module aims to sensitise the policemen about how to behave with people and function during normal and stressful conditions. It also aims to impart moral training, the official told IANS.

The police will have to course-correct and set an example by their behaviour and conduct, Singh said.

On September 29, Tiwari was dropping a former colleague home after the launch party of Apple's new iPhone model X Plus. The executive's car was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne police constables who asked them to come out of the car.

Prashant Chowdhary, one of the constables, opened fire and hit Tiwari when he allegedly refused to stop the car. Tiwari died due to the gunshot wound.