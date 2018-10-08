Home Nation

UP Police begin course for 'behavioural correction' after Apple employee killing

The training module aims to sensitise the policemen about how to behave with people and function during normal and stressful conditions.

Published: 08th October 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

The 12-day course for a batch of 200 personnel got underway in the presence of Director General of Police O P Singh (File | ANI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday began a refresher course for its personnel aimed at their "behavioural correction" after a constable shot dead an Apple executive here on September 29.

The 12-day course for a batch of 200 personnel got underway in the presence of Director General of Police O.P. Singh, an official said.

Once the inaugural course ends, fresh batches would be enrolled for the programme.

The police chief asked his men to ensure that their conduct was fair and just.

The training module aims to sensitise the policemen about how to behave with people and function during normal and stressful conditions. It also aims to impart moral training, the official told IANS.

The police will have to course-correct and set an example by their behaviour and conduct, Singh said.

On September 29, Tiwari was dropping a former colleague home after the launch party of Apple's new iPhone model X Plus. The executive's car was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne police constables who asked them to come out of the car.

Prashant Chowdhary, one of the constables, opened fire and hit Tiwari when he allegedly refused to stop the car. Tiwari died due to the gunshot wound.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP Police behavioural correction apple employee killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon