Watch: Assam deputy speaker Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant

The incident took place on October 6 while Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his own constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker.

Published: 08th October 2018

By ANI

KARIMGANJ: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell from an elephant during a welcome procession organised by his supporters.

The incident took place on October 6 while Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his own constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker. However, no casualty or injuries were reported in the incident.

Mallah was on his visit to Ratabari to meet his supporters and locals after assuming the office of Deputy Speaker. As a mark of respect, his supporters made him sit on the elephant. However, the decked up mammal lost balance, as a result of which Mallah slid and fell on the ground.

The deputy speaker immediately stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him. Soon, scores of people gathered to meet him and extended a heartwarming welcome to him for his achievement.

Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26. 

