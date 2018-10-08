Home Nation

Will bring Opposition together to make Mayawati PM: OP Chautala

Addressing a 'Samman Divas' rally in Gohana on Sunday, Chautala reiterated need for opposition unity to make Mayawati the next prime minister of India.

Mayawati

BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati (File | PTI)

By ANI

GOHANA: Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Om Prakash Chautala has said his party will work towards bringing all the opposition parties together to make Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati the next prime minister of India.

"We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister," Chautala said while addressing a 'Samman Divas' rally in Gohana on Sunday.

Chautala, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Tihar Jail after being convicted in the Haryana teachers' recruitment scam, has recently come out on a two-week parole. The rally was organised here to mark the 105th birth anniversary of senior INLD leader and his father, Devi Lal.

The INLD president's son and senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who was also present in the rally, urged people to help the INLD-BSP alliance come to power in Haryana with a majority. 

