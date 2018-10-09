Home Nation

Alok Nath's casual attitude to sexual assault charges shows such men's mentality: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Alok Nath was responding to allegations levelled by writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused the "most Sanskaari person", as the actor is known, of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

Published: 09th October 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal Tuesday said actor Alok Nath's "casual" attitude in responding to allegations of sexual assault "shows the mentality of such men who believe they would be let off easily".

She quoted media reports according to which Nath said: "Neither I am denying this nor do I agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it. As for the matter, if it has come out, it will be stretched."

"However, we only have to hear to women's stand because they are considered weak," he reportedly said.

He was responding to allegations levelled by writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused the "most Sanskaari person", as the actor is known, of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

Nanda, best known for the TV show "Tara", gave a detailed account of the alleged assaults in a lengthy Facebook post Monday night, the latest expose in the #MeToo movement sweeping India.

Maliwal said the "casual attitude of Alok Nath in responding to allegations of such a serious offence shows the mentality of men who believe they would be let off easily".

She said the complainant should file a case against the accused in the case.

Supporting the #MeToo movement, Maliwal said, "Finally, women are hitting out at their accusers, and it is a very welcome move."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swati Maliwal DCW Alok Nath Vinta Nanda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap