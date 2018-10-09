Home Nation

Bihar: Local BJP leader's son stabbed to death

Last month, Former mayor of Muzaffarpur district, Samir Kumar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar.

Published: 09th October 2018

By ANI

SARAN: Son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Monday night in Chhapra city of Saran district.

Piyush Kumar, son of local BJP leader Gangotri Prasad was stabbed to death while he was passing by Garkha block of the city. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Nagendra Prasad, SHO Garkha said, "We have received the information of the incident which happened at a secluded place. The attack happened around 8 PM in the evening. We are investigating the case. "

A local BJP leader Shantanu Singh said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. A lot of dedicated BJP workers have been killed in the district in the last few years. We are not able to speak much because it is our government but the situation is worsening day by day."

Srinivasan Singh, district vice-president, BJP said, "Every few months a BJP leader is being murdered. The victim Piyush was associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and was currently employed at a hospital. His father is a local BJP leader. We are deeply hurt by this ghastly incident. We condemn it in strong terms. We are giving a call for a peaceful bandh in the district on Tuesday."

